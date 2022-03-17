Overview of Dr. Christopher Furey, MD

Dr. Christopher Furey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Jupiter Medical Center, Southwest General Health Center, UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.