Dr. Christopher Furey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Furey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Furey, MD
Dr. Christopher Furey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Jupiter Medical Center, Southwest General Health Center, UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Furey's Office Locations
- 1 1000 Auburn Dr Ste 210, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 285-5160
-
2
University Hospitals Department of Orthopedics730 Som Center Rd Ste 130, Cleveland, OH 44143 Directions (216) 844-7200
-
3
University Hospital Health System11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-7200Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Southwest General Health Center
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Furey?
For a professional tennis instructor, movement is everything. When I met Dr. Furey four years ago I was in chronic pain and could barely lift my arms; I was certain my teaching career was over. At my consultation, he was open and kind and informative, and let me share my fears. The morning of surgery he walked over to me, put his hand on my shoulder and told me everything would be fine; I felt an enormous sense of calm going into the operating room. My C4-7 spinal fusion was a great success, and I am teaching again and enjoying life without pain. I feel blessed to know Dr. Furey and will be forever grateful for his help.
About Dr. Christopher Furey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1932128378
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furey has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Furey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.