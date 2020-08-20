See All Gastroenterologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Christopher Fyock, MD

Gastroenterology
3.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Fyock, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Fyock works at Gastroenterology Associates P.A. in Greenville, SC with other offices in Clemson, SC and Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Associates PA
    200 Patewood Dr Ste B200, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 232-7338
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Endocrinology Consultants
    317 Saint Francis Dr Ste 170, Greenville, SC 29601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 232-7338
  3. 3
    Tiger Blvd.
    1011 Tiger Blvd Ste 200, Clemson, SC 29631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 232-7338
  4. 4
    Hawthorne
    9 HAWTHORNE PARK CT, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 232-7338
  5. 5
    Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.
    112b Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 232-7338
  6. 6
    Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.
    112a Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 232-7338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 20, 2020
    My first visit with Dr Fyock was today. My GI retired and I had to find a new one. He made me feel like he really heard my history and made me very comfortable. His staff was very friendly. I feel I will be well cared for by Dr Fylock and his staff.
    Margaret Palmer — Aug 20, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Fyock, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Fyock, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073738696
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • Brown University-RIH
    • Brown University|Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    • Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston|Medical University of South Carolina
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Fyock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fyock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fyock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fyock accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fyock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fyock has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fyock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fyock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fyock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fyock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fyock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

