Dr. Christopher Gabriels, MD
Dr. Christopher Gabriels, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Gabriels Eye Md's960 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 482-4459
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1609936400
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Gabriels has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabriels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabriels has seen patients for Ocular Surface Reconstruction, Keratitis and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabriels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
