Dr. Christopher Gamble, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Gamble works at Olympus Family Medicine Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.