Dr. Christopher Gannon, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.2 (30)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Gannon, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Gannon works at Memorial Division of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Surgical Oncology
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 670, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 890-4790
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of Surgical Oncology
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 301, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 890-4791
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colorectal Cancer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Colectomy

Treatment frequency



Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Bile Ducts Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Liver Chevron Icon
Benign Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Injury Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic-Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydatid Cyst of Liver Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Metastasis Chevron Icon
Liver Resection Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gannon?

    Mar 05, 2022
    Highly recommended.
    Sarah Perez — Mar 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Gannon, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Gannon, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    Gender
    Gender
    • 1962500207
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Hospital West
    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Gannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gannon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gannon has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gannon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

