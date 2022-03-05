Overview

Dr. Christopher Gannon, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Gannon works at Memorial Division of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.