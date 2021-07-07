Dr. Christopher Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Garcia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Icahn School Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Locations
Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates1100 Wescott Dr Ste G3, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-1710Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 8:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very aware of aging issues. Also has a very acute concern for over medication.
About Dr. Christopher Garcia, MD
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Icahn School Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.