Dr. Christopher Gasbarre, DO
Overview
Dr. Christopher Gasbarre, DO is a Dermatologist in Spearfish, SD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital, Monument Health Spearfish Hospital and Monument Health Sturgis Hospital.
Locations
Monument Health Dermatology550 E Colorado Blvd, Spearfish, SD 57783 Directions (605) 642-2030
Monument Health Rapid City Clinic2805 5th St Ste 200, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital
- Monument Health Spearfish Hospital
- Monument Health Sturgis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was an annual checkup. No waiting time. Very efficient.
About Dr. Christopher Gasbarre, DO
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1972790160
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
