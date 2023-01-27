Overview

Dr. Christopher Gasbarre, DO is a Dermatologist in Spearfish, SD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital, Monument Health Spearfish Hospital and Monument Health Sturgis Hospital.



Dr. Gasbarre works at Monument Health Dermatology in Spearfish, SD with other offices in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.