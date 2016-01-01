Overview of Dr. Christopher Gayden, DO

Dr. Christopher Gayden, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Gayden works at Performance Orthopedics in Nacogdoches, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.