Overview

Dr. Christopher Gaynor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.



Dr. Gaynor works at Capitol Hill Medical in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.