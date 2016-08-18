Dr. Christopher George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher George, MD
Dr. Christopher George, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Bowman Gray School Of Medicine Of Wake Forest University|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group304 Randall Rd, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 232-0610
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
What a wonderful doctor. He was patient and took the time to answer all of my questions. I felt well educated when I left his office and knew my options for care. Excellent doctor!
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1235143835
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Bowman Gray School Of Medicine Of Wake Forest University|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Hematology
Dr. George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.