Overview of Dr. Christopher George, MD

Dr. Christopher George, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Bowman Gray School Of Medicine Of Wake Forest University|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. George works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.