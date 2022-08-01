Dr. Christopher Georgiou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Georgiou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Georgiou, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Georgiou, MD
Dr. Christopher Georgiou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY.
Dr. Georgiou's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Bayside Multispecialty44-02 Francis Lewis Boulevard Suite A, Flushing, NY 11358 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Christopher Georgiou is truly a wonderful Doctor. He is patient, professional, sensitive, and thorough. He listened to my concerns, explained everything and provided a solution.
About Dr. Christopher Georgiou, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Greek
- 1740355916
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Georgiou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Georgiou accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Georgiou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Georgiou speaks Greek.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Georgiou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Georgiou.
