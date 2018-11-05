Dr. Christopher Gharibo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gharibo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Gharibo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Gharibo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Gharibo works at
Locations
-
1
Nyu Medical Center333 E 38th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7246
-
2
Nyu Langone Medical Center550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5072Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gharibo?
reliable, helpful, concerned, best injections and they always work..not like some others I have had. he really cared about me.
About Dr. Christopher Gharibo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1073500013
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gharibo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gharibo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gharibo works at
Dr. Gharibo has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gharibo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gharibo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gharibo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gharibo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gharibo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.