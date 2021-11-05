Dr. Christopher Gibbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Gibbs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Gibbs, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Gibbs works at
Locations
-
1
The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 875-9000
-
2
Rockford Gastroenterology Associates, Ltd401 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 397-7340Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- ECOH
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gibbs?
I had a very painful sigmoidoscopy and thought he should have been more prepared regarding my case beforehand. A nice guy though. I've just never been in so much pain during a procedure before. He didn't know I have a twisted colon. Maybe my notes from previous Dr. were not up to date. Dr. Gibb's is probably more thorough. Immodium was a great idea. Stopped my loose stools. I still have a lot of faith in him. I'd give him 4 stars. I would recommend him to friends.
About Dr. Christopher Gibbs, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1619021144
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- MAYO CLINIC
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibbs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibbs works at
Dr. Gibbs has seen patients for Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.