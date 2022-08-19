See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lancaster, OH
Dr. Christopher Gibson, DO

Internal Medicine
4.3 (6)
Overview of Dr. Christopher Gibson, DO

Dr. Christopher Gibson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, OH. 

Dr. Gibson works at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, OH with other offices in Morgan City, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gibson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fairfield Medical Center
    401 N Ewing St, Lancaster, OH 43130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 687-6907
  2. 2
    1550 Sheridan Dr Ste 203, Lancaster, OH 43130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 687-8397
  3. 3
    Ochsner St. Mary
    1125 Marguerite St, Morgan City, LA 70380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 384-2200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 19, 2022
He is fantastic!
— Aug 19, 2022
About Dr. Christopher Gibson, DO

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1922501733
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

