Dr. Christopher Gilmore, MD
Dr. Christopher Gilmore, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Novant Health Pain Management Center145 Kimel Park Dr Ste 210, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 765-6181
The Charlotte Comprehensive Weight Management Center330 Billingsley Rd Ste 210, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 545-8242
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have been seeing Dr. Gilmore for a few months now he has helped me out alot. I had a peripheral nerve stimulator implant from the sprint company and it really helped my knee pain but after the 60days we took it out and within a week the pain came back now we are going to see about doing the nalu nerve stimulator implant that is permanent. Dr Gilmore was very nice and understanding and willing to do what needed to be done to help with pain. He has answered all my questions in terms that I would understand. Thank you and your PA for helping me.
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Gilmore accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilmore has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilmore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilmore.
