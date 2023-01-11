Dr. Christopher Ginocchio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginocchio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ginocchio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Ginocchio, MD
Dr. Christopher Ginocchio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Ginocchio works at
Dr. Ginocchio's Office Locations
-
1
Portland Neurology & Sleep PC501 N Graham St Ste 515, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 669-0435
-
2
Legacy Medical Group-Neurology2800 N Vancouver Ave Ste 130, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 413-6166Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ginocchio?
I have been a patient for many years. He always takes the time to listen to my concerns and issues. I always feel he takes his time with me. Never a rush to get through an appointment, but instead his full attention focused on me. He really cares for his patients and it shows.
About Dr. Christopher Ginocchio, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346274131
Education & Certifications
- Legacy Emmanuel Hospital And Med Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ginocchio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ginocchio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ginocchio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ginocchio works at
Dr. Ginocchio speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginocchio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginocchio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginocchio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginocchio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.