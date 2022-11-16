Overview of Dr. Christopher Girasole, MD

Dr. Christopher Girasole, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Girasole works at Manchester Urology Associates in Manchester, NH with other offices in Derry, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.