Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Girasole, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.
Manchester Urology Associates4 Elliot Way Ste 200, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 624-2210Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Manchester Urology At Derry14A Tsienneto Rd Ste 302, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 669-9200
Elliot Hospital1 Elliot Way, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 669-5300
Parkland Center for Emotional Wellness1 Parkland Dr, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 421-2220
- Catholic Medical Center
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Doctor Christopher R. Girasole , MD is the best, I’m his patient but front desk can’t allowed me to get a quick appointment with him today when I am in excruciating pain and the kidney calculi results in a lot of blood in my urine, please pray for me to get one MIRACLE appointment soon with Dr. Girasole , thank you
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1841347713
- Vanderbilt University
- Urology
Dr. Girasole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Girasole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Girasole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Girasole has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girasole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Girasole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girasole.
