Dr. Christopher Gitzelmann, MD
Dr. Christopher Gitzelmann, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZURICH / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Pediatric Specialty Center375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 302, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 765-6425
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
My daughter suffered from a severe leg injury while climbing a tree. She was not cared for properly at another facility and developed an infection. Upon bringing her to St Barnabas Medical Center ER, Dr. Gitzelmann and his staff took the absolute BEST care for her. It was his staff who determined that her wound still contained foreign body. They booked an operating room immediately and made sure she was properly taken care of. All she cared about at the time was can she cheer and can she go back to school. Not only did she receive 1st honor roll that marking period but here she is 3 months later killing it on the mat too. I can never thank this amazing team of doctors enough for not only saving my daughters life, but for giving her all of her hopes and dreams back!
- Pediatric Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital of Zürich
- UNIVERSITY OF ZURICH / MEDICAL FACULTY
Dr. Gitzelmann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gitzelmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gitzelmann using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gitzelmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gitzelmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gitzelmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gitzelmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gitzelmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.