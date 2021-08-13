See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Puyallup, WA
Dr. Christopher Godbout, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Godbout, MD

Dr. Christopher Godbout, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Godbout works at MultiCare Interventional Pain Management - Puyallup in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Godbout's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MultiCare Interventional Pain Management - Puyallup
    1450 5th St SE Ste 3500, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 697-4110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital

Anterior Interosseous Nerve Compression Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Aug 13, 2021
    Dr. Godbout and his staff have been a huge help to both me and my mother. He is a fantastic Dr. very patient, considerate, and thorough. He has helped us manage our pain and live more productive lives. I would greatly recommend.
    Kim Johns — Aug 13, 2021
