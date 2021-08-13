Dr. Christopher Godbout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godbout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Godbout, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Godbout, MD
Dr. Christopher Godbout, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Godbout's Office Locations
MultiCare Interventional Pain Management - Puyallup1450 5th St SE Ste 3500, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 697-4110
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Godbout and his staff have been a huge help to both me and my mother. He is a fantastic Dr. very patient, considerate, and thorough. He has helped us manage our pain and live more productive lives. I would greatly recommend.
About Dr. Christopher Godbout, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1538198213
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth U/mcu
- Kettering Medical Center
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godbout has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godbout accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godbout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Godbout. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godbout.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godbout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godbout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.