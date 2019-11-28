Dr. Christopher Godek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Godek, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Godek, MD
Dr. Christopher Godek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Godek works at
Dr. Godek's Office Locations
-
1
Personal Enhancement Center1430 Hooper Ave Ste 200A, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 281-1988
-
2
Christopher P. Godek, MD, FACS1959 State Route 34, Wall Township, NJ 07719 Directions (732) 375-0202
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Godek?
The office staff and Dr. Godek are wonderful. Everything was great from ease of making an appointment to making me feel calm and comfortable on surgery day. I could not be any happier with my results.
About Dr. Christopher Godek, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1558300889
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Syracuse University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godek accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godek works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Godek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.