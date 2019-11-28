Overview of Dr. Christopher Godek, MD

Dr. Christopher Godek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Godek works at Personal Enhancement Center in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Wall Township, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.