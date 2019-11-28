See All Plastic Surgeons in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Christopher Godek, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Godek, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (23)
Map Pin Small Toms River, NJ
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Godek, MD

Dr. Christopher Godek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Godek works at Personal Enhancement Center in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Wall Township, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C
Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C
4.0 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Jason Bloom, MD
Dr. Jason Bloom, MD
4.8 (73)
View Profile
Dr. Raymond Jean, MD
Dr. Raymond Jean, MD
4.9 (64)
View Profile

Dr. Godek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Personal Enhancement Center
    1430 Hooper Ave Ste 200A, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 281-1988
  2. 2
    Christopher P. Godek, MD, FACS
    1959 State Route 34, Wall Township, NJ 07719 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 375-0202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Birthmark
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Godek?

    Nov 28, 2019
    The office staff and Dr. Godek are wonderful. Everything was great from ease of making an appointment to making me feel calm and comfortable on surgery day. I could not be any happier with my results.
    Lauren Shafer — Nov 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Godek, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Godek, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Godek to family and friends

    Dr. Godek's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Godek

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Godek, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Godek, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558300889
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Syracuse University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Godek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Godek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Godek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Godek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Godek, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.