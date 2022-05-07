Dr. Christopher Goetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Goetz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Goetz, MD
Dr. Christopher Goetz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Goetz works at
Dr. Goetz's Office Locations
-
1
Practice1725 W Harrison St Ste 755, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goetz?
Good
About Dr. Christopher Goetz, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English, French
- 1124004585
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goetz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goetz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goetz works at
Dr. Goetz has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goetz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goetz speaks French.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Goetz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goetz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.