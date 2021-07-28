See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Christopher Gomez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Christopher Gomez, MD

Neurology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Gomez, MD

Dr. Christopher Gomez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Gomez works at University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gregory Worrell, MD
Dr. Gregory Worrell, MD
3.7 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Margherita Milone, MD
Dr. Margherita Milone, MD
2.9 (18)
View Profile
Dr. Ernest Hoffman, DO
Dr. Ernest Hoffman, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Gomez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Chicago Medical Center
    5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 702-6390
  2. 2
    5758 S Maryland Ave Ste 4D, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 702-6222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Sudoscan
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gomez?

    Jul 28, 2021
    Dr Gomez is detail oriented, concerned abt you as a patient AND as a person, makes great practical suggestions to address living with ataxia. Patients of Dr Gomez or any other internationally known scientist/ researcher/clinical MD must accept that it may take some time to initially get on his schedule (because he is a clinical physician 1-2 days/wk-on other days he is doing a myriad of other duties & responsibilities.) Patients must recognize that is it is these other duties that, along with his clinical practice, that make Dr Gomez one of the top neurologists and ataxia specialist in the US/world. When you become a patient, you will have access to Dr Gomez with regular appts & emails/calls in between. Patients may wait beyond an appointment time to see Dr Gomez because he doesn’t rush his appts or patients; he is thorough. He won’t rush your appt either. Being diagnosed is devastating/requires time & explanations for questions/issue by patient. Been Dr Gomez patient since 2005.
    Lora Minichillo — Jul 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Gomez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Gomez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gomez to family and friends

    Dr. Gomez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gomez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Gomez, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Gomez, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184658478
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gomez works at University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Gomez’s profile.

    Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Gomez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.