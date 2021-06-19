Dr. Christopher Goring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Goring, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Goring, MD
Dr. Christopher Goring, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, VT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Goring works at
Dr. Goring's Office Locations
-
1
Springfield Hospital25 Ridgewood Rd, Springfield, VT 05156 Directions (603) 330-3404
-
2
Saint Francis Orthopedics Clinic3628 E Imperial Hwy Ste 300, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (310) 900-4788
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goring?
Dr. Goring is a great doctor. He explained everything to me to where I understood it. He's staff and assistants were pleasant and great too. I would recommend him highly. And I tell everyone about him and how well I was treated from his staff at his office to St. Francis hospital. Thank you all so very much.
About Dr. Christopher Goring, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1164510855
Education & Certifications
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goring has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goring accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goring works at
Dr. Goring has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.