Dr. Christopher Grayson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.



Dr. Grayson works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute - Palm Harbor in Palm Harbor, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.