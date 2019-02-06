Dr. Christopher Greer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Greer, DO
Overview of Dr. Christopher Greer, DO
Dr. Christopher Greer, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.
Dr. Greer's Office Locations
Cooper Clinic PA6801 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 274-4400
Mercy Hospital Fort Smith7301 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 484-7545
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Greer is very thorough and gives great instructions and listens. He even calls to check on you the night of the surgery at your home. How many doctors do that? A very good surgeon!
About Dr. Christopher Greer, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1457379083
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
Dr. Greer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greer has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Cataract Removal Surgery and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.