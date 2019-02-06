Overview of Dr. Christopher Greer, DO

Dr. Christopher Greer, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.



Dr. Greer works at Mercy Clinic Ophthalmology in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Cataract Removal Surgery and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.