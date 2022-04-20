Overview

Dr. Christopher Griffin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Griffin works at Griffin Family Medical Clinic in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.