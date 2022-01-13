Dr. Christopher Grimsrud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimsrud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Grimsrud, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Grimsrud, MD
Dr. Christopher Grimsrud, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center.
Dr. Grimsrud's Office Locations
The Permanente Medical Group275 W Macarthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611 Directions (510) 752-1000
Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center3600 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611 Directions (510) 752-1155MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
During my initial consultation with Dr. Grimsrud, he listened carefully and completely adddressed my questions concerning the 'right time' to do hip replacement, the likely and possible outcomes, recovery period, etc. He immediately followed with emails providing more information, and encouraged me to communicate with any other questions. I appreciated his calm manner and unrushed approach. He met and talked with me again in the hospital prior to surgery, again with calmness, reassurances, and openness to addressing any questions. It was clear that he had an excellent support team during surgery and pre- and post-surgery, and that they all respected him highly (and he, they). He met with me again as soon as I had come out of anaesthetic, and explained how well the surgery had gone and again, asked if I had any questions. I feel very fortunate to have had the benefit of Dr. Grimsrud's high level of surgical skill, commitment to his profession, and relationship skills.
About Dr. Christopher Grimsrud, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Grimsrud has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grimsrud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grimsrud has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grimsrud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimsrud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimsrud.
