Dr. Christopher Grimsrud, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center.



Dr. Grimsrud works at Kaiser Permanente Hospitalist in Oakland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

