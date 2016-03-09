Overview of Dr. Christopher Groat, MD

Dr. Christopher Groat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.



Dr. Groat works at Groat Eyecare Associates, P.A. in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.