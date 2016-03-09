Dr. Christopher Groat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Groat, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Groat, MD
Dr. Christopher Groat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.
Robert L. Groat M.d. P.A.1317 N Elm St Ste 4, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 378-1442Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:45pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I suffered a cornea ulceration/burn in an explosion at work. Dr. Groat was knowledgeable and compassionate. He explained the condition of my eye, how to care for it during the healing process and how to prevent it from getting worse. My eye healed perfectly! He was very gentle, which I greatly appreciated because my eye was very swollen and tender. He was a terrific advocate in helping me have enough time to allow my eye to fully heal. I am very grateful for his knowledge and compassion.
About Dr. Christopher Groat, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1427347228
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
