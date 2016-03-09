See All Ophthalmologists in Greensboro, NC
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Groat, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Groat, MD

Dr. Christopher Groat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Groat works at Groat Eyecare Associates, P.A. in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Groat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert L. Groat M.d. P.A.
    1317 N Elm St Ste 4, Greensboro, NC 27401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 378-1442
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:45pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 09, 2016
    I suffered a cornea ulceration/burn in an explosion at work. Dr. Groat was knowledgeable and compassionate. He explained the condition of my eye, how to care for it during the healing process and how to prevent it from getting worse. My eye healed perfectly! He was very gentle, which I greatly appreciated because my eye was very swollen and tender. He was a terrific advocate in helping me have enough time to allow my eye to fully heal. I am very grateful for his knowledge and compassion.
    Jill T in Greensboro, NC — Mar 09, 2016
    About Dr. Christopher Groat, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427347228
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Groat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Groat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Groat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Groat works at Groat Eyecare Associates, P.A. in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Dr. Groat’s profile.

    Dr. Groat has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Groat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

