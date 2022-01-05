Overview

Dr. Christopher Guzik, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Guzik works at Clermont Medical Center PA in Clermont, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.