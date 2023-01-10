Dr. Christopher Haberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Haberman, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Haberman, MD
Dr. Christopher Haberman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University Medical Center
Dr. Haberman works at
Dr. Haberman's Office Locations
-
1
Candler Medical Oncology Practice LLC225 Candler Dr Ste 300, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 296-1624
-
2
Gulf Coast Cancer Treatment Center2100 State Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 739-6551Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Summit Cancer Care4700 Waters Ave Ste A, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 296-1625
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Candler Hospital
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Effingham Health System
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haberman?
The staff is always courteous and helpful. Ginger is the best and Dr. Haberman is so knowledgeable and cares about you as an individual.
About Dr. Christopher Haberman, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1750590931
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- BAPTIST HEALTH SYSTEM
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haberman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haberman works at
Dr. Haberman has seen patients for Esophageal Cancer, Neutropenia and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Haberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.