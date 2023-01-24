Dr. Christopher Hajnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hajnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hajnik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Insall, Scott Kelly Inst Ortho & Sports Med
Scripps Physicians Medical Group332 Santa Fe Dr Ste 110, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 943-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Hajnik did both of my wife’s knees, my brother-in-law‘s, and my right knee! They had no pain, must run in the genes. I had lots pain afterward! But I think that’s more common than having no pain from everyone I’ve talked to about knee replacements.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Insall, Scott Kelly Inst Ortho &amp; Sports Med
