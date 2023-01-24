See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Encinitas, CA
Dr. Christopher Hajnik, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (70)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Hajnik, MD

Dr. Christopher Hajnik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Insall, Scott Kelly Inst Ortho &amp; Sports Med

Dr. Hajnik works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hajnik's Office Locations

    Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    332 Santa Fe Dr Ste 110, Encinitas, CA 92024 (760) 943-6700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 24, 2023
    Dr. Hajnik did both of my wife’s knees, my brother-in-law‘s, and my right knee! They had no pain, must run in the genes. I had lots pain afterward! But I think that’s more common than having no pain from everyone I’ve talked to about knee replacements.
    Ron Igelman — Jan 24, 2023
    About Dr. Christopher Hajnik, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1083883987
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Insall, Scott Kelly Inst Ortho &amp;amp; Sports Med
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Hajnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hajnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hajnik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hajnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hajnik works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Encinitas, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hajnik’s profile.

    Dr. Hajnik has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hajnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Hajnik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hajnik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hajnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hajnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

