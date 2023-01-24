Overview of Dr. Christopher Hajnik, MD

Dr. Christopher Hajnik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Insall, Scott Kelly Inst Ortho & Sports Med



Dr. Hajnik works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.