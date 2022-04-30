Overview of Dr. Christopher Hamill, MD

Dr. Christopher Hamill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Hamill works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Spinal Fusion and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.