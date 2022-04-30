See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Amherst, NY
Dr. Christopher Hamill, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (52)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Hamill, MD

Dr. Christopher Hamill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.

Dr. Hamill works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Spinal Fusion and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Hamill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amherst Health Center
    4949 Harlem Rd, Amherst, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 204-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Spinal Fusion
Herniated Disc Surgery
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Lupus
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • NovaNet
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Apr 30, 2022
    I was told the surgery went well. I had a rough time in the hospital with pain when having to get up to walk for PT. At home I have had severe pain at time in the lower right side and going down my leg. At times I couldn't walk 3 ft due to the spasms in my back. I went in to see him prior to 1st visit and was told to stand up straight when standing up and didn't give me a solution for the side/leg pain. Then was told to come back in 2 months. With such an extensive surgery you would think you would be seen prior to that especially when I will be taking a plane trip to my son's graduation and then a wedding 2 wks later. The visit is after both of these events. The PA has been very patient with me trying to solve the problems over the phone. I also have not been able to see the xrays after the surgery. When I had my shoulder replaced, I was shown it on the 1st post op visit. When you are still up half the night with pain, it makes me think I was wrong in having this surgery.
    About Dr. Christopher Hamill, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164495446
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University School Of Medicine, Barnes Hospital-Spine Fellowship
    Residency
    • State University of New York at Buffalo - Orthopaedic Surgery
    Internship
    • State University of New York at Buffalo - General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo
    Undergraduate School
    • Colgate University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Hamill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamill has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Spinal Fusion and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

