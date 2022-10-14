Dr. Christopher Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hamilton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Hamilton, MD
Dr. Christopher Hamilton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Kern Valley Healthcare District.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Dr. Hamilton's Office Locations
Shelby Bentz M.d. Inc2400 Bahamas Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 328-5565
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Kern Valley Healthcare District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Hamilton has been seeing my family and myself for about 25 years now, and the care has been top notch! I will continue my care as needs arise with Dr. Hamilton and SCOI. Thanks to all the SCOI team for such great care.
About Dr. Christopher Hamilton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1598795130
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
