Overview

Dr. Christopher Hammerle, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Hammerle works at Idaho Gastroenterology Associates in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.