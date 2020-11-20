Dr. Christopher Hammerle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammerle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hammerle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Hammerle, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Hammerle works at
Locations
Idaho Gastroenterology Associates2235 E Gala St, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 887-3724
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have a complex medical history, along with basic anxieties about physicians in general, so it is rare for a medical provider to earn two thumbs up from me. If I had ten thumbs, Dr. Hammerle would rate all TEN thumbs up. (1) He is an EXCELLENT PHYSICIAN and DIAGNOSTICIAN. He is CURIOUS, CAREFUL, COMPASSIONATE, and THOROUGH. (2) His EXPERTISE (knowledge, skills, and abilities), far exceeds my 11-month long experience with the GI MDs at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale and decades-long experience with GI MDs in Seattle. He is open to questions, communicates exceptionally well, and has a great sense of humor. I have never felt judged. (3) He carefully examined me and asked questions about some new, painful lipomas caused by my systemic Dercum’s disease. Many local MDs tend to ignore rare disorders with which they are unfamiliar. So, Dr. Hammerle earns ten thumbs up from me, along with the highest recommendation I will ever give to a medical provider. Thank you, Dr. H AND staff.
About Dr. Christopher Hammerle, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1740336361
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
