Dr. Christopher Happ, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Happ, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center, Lake Granbury Medical Center and Palo Pinto General Hospital.
Texas Spine Associates - Weatherford1429 Clear Lake Rd Ste 100, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (972) 987-0969Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Glen Rose Medical Center
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
- Palo Pinto General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Happ and his staff are wonderful! Always caring and prompt appointments and he actually helps his patients!!!
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1154561702
- Tex Back Inst-Presby Hosp Of Plano
- Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
- Loyola University Chicago
Dr. Happ has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Happ accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Happ. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Happ.
