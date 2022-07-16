Dr. Chris Hardegree, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardegree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Hardegree, DO
Overview of Dr. Chris Hardegree, DO
Dr. Chris Hardegree, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abilene, TX.
Dr. Hardegree works at
Dr. Hardegree's Office Locations
-
1
Hendrick Clinic - South - Internal Med/Pain Management - Hendrick Medical Plaza5302 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 670-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hardegree?
Dr. Hardegree has taken care of my son for about a year in what turned into a terminal illness. We could not have ask for a more kind and accessible doctor . He never rushed us and returned phone calls even after hours . He adapted his schedule to help us when we most need it . Yes I recommend Dr. C. Hardegree.
About Dr. Chris Hardegree, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1104350800
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardegree has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardegree accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardegree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardegree works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardegree. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardegree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardegree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardegree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.