Dr. Chris Hardegree, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Chris Hardegree, DO

Dr. Chris Hardegree, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abilene, TX. 

Dr. Hardegree works at Hendrick Clinic - South - Internal Med/Pain Management - Hendrick Medical Plaza in Abilene, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hardegree's Office Locations

    Hendrick Clinic - South - Internal Med/Pain Management - Hendrick Medical Plaza
    5302 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 670-2255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hendrick Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 16, 2022
    Dr. Hardegree has taken care of my son for about a year in what turned into a terminal illness. We could not have ask for a more kind and accessible doctor . He never rushed us and returned phone calls even after hours . He adapted his schedule to help us when we most need it . Yes I recommend Dr. C. Hardegree.
    Dustin Anderson — Jul 16, 2022
    About Dr. Chris Hardegree, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104350800
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chris Hardegree, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardegree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hardegree has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hardegree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hardegree works at Hendrick Clinic - South - Internal Med/Pain Management - Hendrick Medical Plaza in Abilene, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hardegree’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardegree. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardegree.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardegree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardegree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

