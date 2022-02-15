See All Neurosurgeons in Dothan, AL
Dr. Christopher Hargett, DO

Neurosurgery
3.9 (38)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Hargett, DO

Dr. Christopher Hargett, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pikeville Kentucky College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.

Dr. Hargett works at Neurospine Center in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hargett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurospine Center
    Neurospine Center
102 Doctors Dr, Dothan, AL 36301
(334) 793-8804

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southeast Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shunts Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 15, 2022
    Dr Hargett saved my life!! Was in terrible pain almost unbearable. Since he operated on my back I have been pain free for over a year.
    Steve — Feb 15, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Hargett, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922243682
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Advocate Bromenn Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pikeville Kentucky College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Hargett, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hargett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hargett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hargett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hargett works at Neurospine Center in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Hargett’s profile.

    Dr. Hargett has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hargett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hargett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hargett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

