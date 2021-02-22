See All Urologists in Salida, CO
Dr. Christopher Harrigan, MD

Urology
4.1 (30)
Map Pin Small Salida, CO
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Harrigan, MD

Dr. Christopher Harrigan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salida, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center and Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Harrigan works at Salida Dermatology in Salida, CO with other offices in Canon City, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Overactive Bladder, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harrigan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Dermatology
    248 E 1st St, Salida, CO 81201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 275-2000
  2. 2
    Mountain Peaks Urology, PC
    502 Greenwood Ave, Canon City, CO 81212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 275-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
  • Penrose Hospital

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Harrigan, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Harrigan, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689753865
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Arkansas For Med Sciences
    • University Of Arkansas For Med Science
    Medical Education
    Medical Education

