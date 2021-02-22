Dr. Christopher Harrigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Harrigan, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Harrigan, MD
Dr. Christopher Harrigan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salida, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center and Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Harrigan's Office Locations
Colorado Dermatology248 E 1st St, Salida, CO 81201 Directions (719) 275-2000
Mountain Peaks Urology, PC502 Greenwood Ave, Canon City, CO 81212 Directions (719) 275-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed recently with an life altering condition. Dr. Harrigan and his staff were very professional and compassionate. I appreciated how well procedures and options were presentenced. Since my diagnoses my follow-up care has also exceeded my expatiations. I highly recommend Dr. Harrigan and his staff.
About Dr. Christopher Harrigan, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1689753865
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas For Med Sciences
- University Of Arkansas For Med Science
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrigan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrigan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrigan has seen patients for Overactive Bladder, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.