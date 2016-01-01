See All Urologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Christopher Harris, MD

Urology
3.2 (4)
Map Pin Small Tacoma, WA
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Harris, MD

Dr. Christopher Harris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Harris works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Harris' Office Locations

    Group Health Cooperative Tacoma
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Uroflowmetry
Gonorrhea Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Uroflowmetry
Gonorrhea Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Uroflowmetry
Gonorrhea Screening
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Bladder Atony
Bladder Surgery
Circumcision
Cystotomy
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Neurogenic Bladder
Prostate Removal
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Urinary Stones

Ratings & Reviews

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Christopher Harris, MD

Specialties
  Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  47 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  Male
Gender
NPI Number
  1740345180
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  Naval Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  Urology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Harris works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.