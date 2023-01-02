Dr. Christopher Harrod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Harrod, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Harrod, MD
Dr. Christopher Harrod, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Dr. Harrod's Office Locations
Bone Joint Clinic of Baton Rouge Inc. A Professional Medical Corp.7301 Hennessy Blvd Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 766-0050Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pmSunday10:00am - 5:00pm
Bone & Joint Clinic of Walker5000 Odonavan Blvd Ste 306, Walker, LA 70785 Directions (833) 774-6327
Bone & Joint Clinic of Prairieville16158 Airline Hwy Ste 73, Prairieville, LA 70769 Directions (833) 774-6327Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harrod made feel very comfortable. I felt my wellbeing was of the most importance. He gave me my life back.
About Dr. Christopher Harrod, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrod has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrod has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrod. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrod.
