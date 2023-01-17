See All General Surgeons in Suwanee, GA
Dr. Christopher Hart, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (121)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Hart, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Hart works at Johns Creek Surgery in Suwanee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Creek Surgery
    6920 McGinnis Ferry Rd Ste 340, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 232-2911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hart?

    Jan 17, 2023
    Great doctor and amazing staff. Very caring people.
    Robin L Hulik — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. Christopher Hart, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134151582
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Vanderbilt University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Hart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hart has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    121 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

