Dr. Christopher Harvey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Harvey, MD
Dr. Christopher Harvey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Niles, MI.
Dr. Harvey works at
Dr. Harvey's Office Locations
Southwestern Medical Clinic2002 S 11th St, Niles, MI 49120 Directions (269) 687-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Physicians' Care Network
- Priority Health
- Starmark
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Harvey, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1265460489
