Dr. Christopher Hasty, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Hasty, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Martin General Hospital, Nash General Hospital, Unc Lenoir Health Care, Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital, Vidant Edgecombe Hospital, Vidant Medical Center and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Orthopaedics East810 WH SMITH BLVD, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 757-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSunday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Martin General Hospital
- Nash General Hospital
- Unc Lenoir Health Care
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Chowan Hospital
- Vidant Edgecombe Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
All the staff were friendly and helpful. I was seen in a timely manner and was pleased with the care & treatment plan I received.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Univeristy Of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic
- University of Tennessee - Campbell Clinic
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Dr. Hasty has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
