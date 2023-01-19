Overview of Dr. Christopher Hasty, MD

Dr. Christopher Hasty, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Martin General Hospital, Nash General Hospital, Unc Lenoir Health Care, Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital, Vidant Edgecombe Hospital, Vidant Medical Center and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hasty works at Orthopaedics East in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.