Dr. Christopher Hawk, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Hawk, MD
Dr. Christopher Hawk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Hawk's Office Locations
Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches - Cardiology5401 S Congress Ave Ste 102, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 709-6761Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Hawk, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1306138441
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawk has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Patent Ductus Arteriosus and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hawk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawk.
