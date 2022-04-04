Overview

Dr. Christopher Hawkins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Hawkins works at Urology Associates PC - Hermitage in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.