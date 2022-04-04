Dr. Christopher Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hawkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Hawkins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Locations
Urology Associates PC - Hermitage5651 Frist Blvd Ste 616, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-5908
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Signature Health Alliance
- Total Health Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Hawkins, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / School of Medicine|Indiana University Medical Center Department Of Surgery
- University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawkins has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.