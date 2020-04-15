See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Moorestown, NJ
Dr. Christopher Haydel Sr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Christopher Haydel Sr, MD

Dr. Christopher Haydel Sr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Temple University Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Haydel Sr works at Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Femur Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haydel Sr's Office Locations

    Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA
    401 Young Ave Ste 245, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 267-9400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Hip Fracture
Femur Fracture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 15, 2020
Dr. Haydel is a friendly, conscientious doctor who takes the time to explain everything this his patients and listen to their concerns. My surgery was nothing less than a miracle, putting together a crushed tibia like a puzzle. His follow ups have been informative and encouraging. I highly recommend Dr. Haydel and his staff.
Dan — Apr 15, 2020
About Dr. Christopher Haydel Sr, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • English
  • Male
  • 1508154709
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
  • Temple University Hospital
  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Haydel Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haydel Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Haydel Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Haydel Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Haydel Sr works at Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA in Moorestown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Haydel Sr’s profile.

Dr. Haydel Sr has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Femur Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haydel Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Haydel Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haydel Sr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haydel Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haydel Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

