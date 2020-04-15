Dr. Christopher Haydel Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haydel Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Orthopedic Surgeons
- NJ
- Moorestown
- Dr. Christopher Haydel Sr, MD
Dr. Christopher Haydel Sr, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Haydel Sr, MD
Dr. Christopher Haydel Sr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Temple University Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Dr. Haydel Sr works at
Dr. Haydel Sr's Office Locations
-
1
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA401 Young Ave Ste 245, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (609) 267-9400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture
- View other providers who treat Femur Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Clavicle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Foot Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Replacement
- View other providers who treat Humerus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Function Test
- View other providers who treat Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Tibia and Fibula Fractures
- View other providers who treat Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Release
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
- View other providers who treat Complications of Joint Prosthesis
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Elbow Sprain
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Excision of Femur or Knee
- View other providers who treat Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal
- View other providers who treat Excision of Tibia or Fibula
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
- View other providers who treat Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Hip Replacement Revision
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Internal Derangement of Knee
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Knee Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Knee Fracture
- View other providers who treat Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Meniscus Surgery
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Somatic
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Neuroplasty
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Periacetabular Osteotomy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Surgery
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Scapular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Arthroscopy
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Sternum Fracture
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Synovial Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
- View other providers who treat Wrist Fracture
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haydel Sr?
Dr. Haydel is a friendly, conscientious doctor who takes the time to explain everything this his patients and listen to their concerns. My surgery was nothing less than a miracle, putting together a crushed tibia like a puzzle. His follow ups have been informative and encouraging. I highly recommend Dr. Haydel and his staff.
About Dr. Christopher Haydel Sr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1508154709
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haydel Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haydel Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haydel Sr works at
Dr. Haydel Sr has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Femur Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haydel Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Haydel Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haydel Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haydel Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haydel Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.