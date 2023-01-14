Dr. Christopher Healy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Healy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Healy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Healy, DO
Dr. Christopher Healy, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Bend, OR. They graduated from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Healy works at
Dr. Healy's Office Locations
The Center for Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research2200 NE Neff Rd Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-3344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Center Redmond333 NW Larch Ave, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 382-3344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Center Shevlin Health & Wellness Clinic2245 NW Shevlin Park Rd, Bend, OR 97703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Majoris Health Systems
- Medicaid
- Moda Health
- Oregon Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Healy was attentive, knowledgeable, and provided precisely enough information so that I knew what was and was not reasonable to expect during and after the surgery (carpal tunnel release). A very efficient and not unpleasant experience all around.
About Dr. Christopher Healy, DO
- Orthopedics
- English
- 1356784847
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University
- Hofstra Northwell Health School of Medicine
- Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Healy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Healy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Healy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Healy has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Healy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Healy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Healy.
