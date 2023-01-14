Overview of Dr. Christopher Healy, DO

Dr. Christopher Healy, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Bend, OR. They graduated from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Healy works at The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.