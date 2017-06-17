Dr. Christopher Heitland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heitland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Heitland, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Heitland, MD
Dr. Christopher Heitland, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center and Orange County Global Medical Center.
Dr. Heitland works at
Dr. Heitland's Office Locations
Advanced Life Care Medical Grp2220 E Fruit St Ste 109, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Directions (714) 358-0457
South Coast Global Medical Center2701 S Bristol St, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Directions (714) 850-4961
Hospital Affiliations
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Orange County Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Really nice Man with much experience. I appreciate the Doctor very much
About Dr. Christopher Heitland, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heitland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heitland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heitland has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heitland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Heitland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heitland.
