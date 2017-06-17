See All Psychiatrists in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Christopher Heitland, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Santa Ana, CA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Heitland, MD

Dr. Christopher Heitland, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center and Orange County Global Medical Center.

Dr. Heitland works at Christopher Heitland MD in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heitland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Life Care Medical Grp
    2220 E Fruit St Ste 109, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 358-0457
  2. 2
    South Coast Global Medical Center
    2701 S Bristol St, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 850-4961

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chapman Global Medical Center
  • Orange County Global Medical Center

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Group Psychotherapy
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Christopher Heitland, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1619089349
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Iowa
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Heitland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heitland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Heitland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Heitland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Heitland works at Christopher Heitland MD in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Heitland’s profile.

Dr. Heitland has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heitland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Heitland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heitland.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heitland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heitland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

