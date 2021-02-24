Dr. Christopher Hempel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hempel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hempel, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Hempel, MD
Dr. Christopher Hempel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Everett, WA.
Dr. Hempel works at
Dr. Hempel's Office Locations
-
1
Everett Clinic Heart & Vascular3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5443Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hempel?
I had a video visit with Dr. Hempel and he was on time, polite, showed a proper level of concern. He was thorough with the details of our discussion, he answered a few questions I had, and he left me with no unanswered questions when done.
About Dr. Christopher Hempel, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1629194030
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hempel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hempel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hempel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hempel works at
Dr. Hempel has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hempel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hempel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hempel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hempel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hempel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.