Dr. Christopher Herrington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Herrington, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Herrington works at
Locations
-
1
Acadiana Gastroenterology Associates439 HEYMANN BLVD, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 269-0963
-
2
Acadiana Endoscopy Center443 Heymann Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 269-1126
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Herrington is very personable and caring. He takes time to answer all questions and does not rush. But he also does not follow up on tests he has ordered to detemine if treatment needs changing based on results, or advise patients on other specialist that would be helpful when dealing with Crohns disease or Humira.
About Dr. Christopher Herrington, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Medical Center
- LSU Med Ctr, Shreveport
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrington has seen patients for Gastritis, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrington.
